New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,900 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,133,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $54,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

