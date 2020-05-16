New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,987,203 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 30,910 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $59,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,305 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.