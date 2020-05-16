New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 302.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082,645 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,564,745 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $58,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $635,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,108 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

