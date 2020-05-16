New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,930,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,459 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.88% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $74,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

