New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 4,500 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,108,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $66,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

NYSE:XEL opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

