New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $59.30 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $59,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ball by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ball by 10.6% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ball by 51.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $3,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.49. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

