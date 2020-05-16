New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $59.21 Million Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,677 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Workday worth $59,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Workday by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Workday by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $154.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 1.51. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.38.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $899,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

