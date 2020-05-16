New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,021,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,596 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of Yum! Brands worth $69,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,434,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,058,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,913,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,516,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,421 shares of company stock worth $1,123,093 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.23. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. BTIG Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.52.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

