New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 37,000 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,276,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Kinder Morgan worth $59,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $402,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,929,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,031,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,486.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,225,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $14.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.