Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) Given $50.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $50.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neurometrix an industry rank of 56 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Neurometrix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurometrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neurometrix stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.93% of Neurometrix as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

NURO opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. Neurometrix has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.62.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Neurometrix had a negative return on equity of 138.44% and a negative net margin of 77.88%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurometrix (NURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurometrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurometrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.