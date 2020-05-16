National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $59.06 on Thursday. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.88 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

