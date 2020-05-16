National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $59.06 on Thursday. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $89.54.
National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.88 million for the quarter.
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
