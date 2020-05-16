Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Down to $0.71

Shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.71. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 135,688 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Naked Brand Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.