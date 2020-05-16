Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) & Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Critical Survey

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) and Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mueller Industries has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Howmet Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mueller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Howmet Aerospace pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Industries pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Mueller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Howmet Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Mueller Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and Mueller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howmet Aerospace 3.59% 22.09% 5.81% Mueller Industries 4.86% 16.99% 7.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Howmet Aerospace and Mueller Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howmet Aerospace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mueller Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.99%. Given Howmet Aerospace’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Howmet Aerospace is more favorable than Mueller Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Howmet Aerospace and Mueller Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howmet Aerospace $14.19 billion 0.33 $470.00 million $2.11 5.10 Mueller Industries $2.43 billion 0.52 $100.97 million $2.19 10.13

Howmet Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Mueller Industries. Howmet Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mueller Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mueller Industries beats Howmet Aerospace on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. The company, formerly known as Arconic Inc., is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind. Co., LTD. The Industrial Metals segment includes brass rod and copper bar products, impacts and micro gauge, and brass value-added products. The Climate segment offers refrigeration products, fabricated tube products, Westermeyer Industries, Inc., and Turbotec Products, Inc. The company was founded on October 3, 1990 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

