M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Compass Point lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $110.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock. M&T Bank traded as low as $85.09 and last traded at $89.47, with a volume of 192940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.48.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

