MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Short Interest Up 7.0% in April

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

MSA opened at $114.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.50. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.08. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $83.57 and a 1 year high of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.66.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

In other MSA Safety news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 46,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total value of $6,013,780.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 77,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,098,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $7,747,574. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 99.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1,109.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,959,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,281,000 after buying an additional 1,797,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth approximately $463,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

