MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of MRI Interventions in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of MRI Interventions stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. MRI Interventions has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55.

MRI Interventions (NYSE:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MRI Interventions stock. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in MRI Interventions, Inc. (NYSE:CLPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 47,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. MRI Interventions makes up 0.4% of Mayo Clinic’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mayo Clinic owned 0.30% of MRI Interventions at the end of the most recent quarter.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

