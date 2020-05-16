Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $62,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $266,399,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after buying an additional 654,492 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after buying an additional 516,458 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after buying an additional 422,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,182,000 after buying an additional 367,304 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.84, for a total value of $9,242,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $11,886,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Cfra upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.37.

MSI opened at $129.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.11. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

