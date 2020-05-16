Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€49.20” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Morgan Stanley set a €49.20 ($57.21) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.52 ($51.77).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €38.30 ($44.53) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.80.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

