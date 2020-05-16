Morgan Stanley Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $57.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Cardinal Health to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.64.

NYSE CAH opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.87.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

