Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €69.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HSBC set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €67.71 ($78.73).

Shares of SAX opened at €58.05 ($67.50) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €53.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €66.20. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a 12-month high of €78.65 ($91.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.71, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

