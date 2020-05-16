Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €85.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.29 ($94.53).

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €64.26 ($74.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €43.23 ($50.27) and a 52 week high of €118.60 ($137.91).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

