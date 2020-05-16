Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.84, but opened at $0.83. Microvision shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 10,782,817 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.62.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Microvision stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,629,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,172,515 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 2.79% of Microvision worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microvision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

