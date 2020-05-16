Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. William Blair raised Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $711.46 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,759.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,512.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 48,550 shares of company stock valued at $314,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 172,857 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

