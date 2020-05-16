Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Meredith stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.07 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. Meredith has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $58.55.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 33.80%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Berg purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $137,300.00. Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 42,800 shares of company stock worth $1,119,822 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDP. CWM LLC grew its position in Meredith by 5,521.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Meredith by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Meredith by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meredith in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

