Mengis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Alphabet by 52.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,094,000 after acquiring an additional 220,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200 day moving average of $1,326.15. The company has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

