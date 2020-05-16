Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Hits New 12-Month High at $124.95

Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $124.95 and last traded at $124.89, with a volume of 2008400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLNX. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.87. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNX. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 775,852 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $90,914,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

