Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Short Interest Up 7.1% in April

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 29,560,000 shares. Approximately 29.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth L. Stewart acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 466,632 shares of company stock worth $1,063,624. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,774 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 554,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 126,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 657,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,078 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Shares of MTDR opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 4.76. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $371.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.02 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

