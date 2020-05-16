Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Up 6.4% in April

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 839,300 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 789,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMLP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Martin Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert D. Bondurant acquired 10,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 25,813 shares of company stock worth $45,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.09 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.27.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $198.88 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.27%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.