Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s FY2020 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 3.13%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $124.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $119.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

VAC opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $104.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 2.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

