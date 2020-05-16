Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Trading Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Thursday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $86.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Marriott International traded as high as $79.28 and last traded at $79.25, approximately 5,420,766 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,178,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.74.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

