Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Holdings Decreased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,072 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

LYG opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

