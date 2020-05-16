Liz Hewitt Acquires 23,000 Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider Liz Hewitt acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £20,010 ($26,322.02).

LON:MRO opened at GBX 87.86 ($1.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.56. Melrose Industries PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 309.40 ($4.07). The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -67.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 188.44.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 14.30 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Melrose Industries PLC will post 1182.9999771 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 128 ($1.68) price objective (down previously from GBX 235 ($3.09)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Melrose Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 174.22 ($2.29).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.