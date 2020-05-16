Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 702 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

