Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 57,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Visa by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $4,782,030 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

