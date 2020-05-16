Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Up 6.9% in April

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,540,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 13,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 771 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.