Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 825 to GBX 775. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Land Securities Group traded as low as GBX 499.50 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 521 ($6.85), with a volume of 5145123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 544.40 ($7.16).

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 897 ($11.80) to GBX 679 ($8.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 880 ($11.58) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 957 ($12.59) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 793.79 ($10.44).

In other news, insider Mark Allan acquired 29,686 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £149,320.58 ($196,422.76).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 615.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 839.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 58 ($0.76) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, equities analysts predict that Land Securities Group plc will post 5884.0001989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Land Securities Group Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

