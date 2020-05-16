Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kraft Heinz.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.