KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.96 and last traded at $176.75, approximately 2,680,240 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,678,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $759,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,412.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,169. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its position in KLA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in KLA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

