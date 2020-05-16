KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in KLA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.94.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $167.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.34 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.53.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,169 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

