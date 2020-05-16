Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 165,413 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $323,685.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,406,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,957,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $14.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

