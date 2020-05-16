Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 106,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 967,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 66,710 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Key Tronic in the first quarter worth $135,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 11.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 124,267 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Key Tronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

