Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 106,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.46 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 0.93%.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Key Tronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.