Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €42.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.50 ($49.42) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALO. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €51.30 ($59.65) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alstom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.52 ($51.77).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALO opened at €38.30 ($44.53) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.45). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €37.99 and a 200-day moving average of €40.80.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.