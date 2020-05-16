Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Equitable Financial (NASDAQ:EQFN) Head-To-Head Review

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 7.65% 1.55% 0.31% Equitable Financial N/A 7.07% 0.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $12.94 million 3.89 $810,000.00 N/A N/A Equitable Financial $17.48 million 1.53 $1.57 million N/A N/A

Equitable Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Equitable Financial beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities; and provides insurance products and services. As of October 19, 2018, it operated through seven banking offices. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal Mutual Holding Company.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

