Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Insider Michael Carvill Buys 30,606 Shares of Stock

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) insider Michael Carvill purchased 30,606 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £64,272.60 ($84,546.96).

Shares of KMR opened at GBX 214 ($2.82) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.89 million and a PE ratio of 5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Kenmare Resources plc has a 1-year low of GBX 138 ($1.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 292 ($3.84). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 192.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 223.65.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.