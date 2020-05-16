Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.11.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $18,612,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Consumer Edge raised Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.