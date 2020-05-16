Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,326.15. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

