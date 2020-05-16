K&S (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €7.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.33 ($8.53).

SDF opened at €5.17 ($6.02) on Wednesday. K&S has a fifty-two week low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of €18.40 ($21.40). The business has a 50-day moving average of €5.66 and a 200-day moving average of €8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $979.20 million and a PE ratio of 11.15.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

