Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Down to $4.21

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.42, but opened at $4.21. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 2,000,932 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JMIA. Raymond James lowered Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.07 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $58,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 54.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

