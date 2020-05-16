Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Stock

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $66,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PUB opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $342.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.12 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 64.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 565,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 222,134 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 34.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PUB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

