JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $17.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $959.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 20,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,477,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 462,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Victory Capital by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 120,111 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its position in Victory Capital by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 202,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

